Dollar Tree to hire over 25,000 employees nationwide

Dollar Tree will hire more than 25,000 associates nationwide during its annual hiring event this month as it preps for what's seen as the most crucial time of the year for retailers.

Continue Reading Below

During Dollar Tree's fifth annual hiring event, which will kick off Oct. 19, the company will look to fill full- and part-time positions within its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers.

FEDEX TO HIRE 70,000 WORKERS FOR 'UNPRECEDENTED HOLIDAY SHIPPING SEASON'

This includes store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stocking associates, as well as seasonal help. Positions within the company's distribution centers include management, full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

The company's annual Nationwide Hiring Event is slated for Oct. 19-23.

Like its competitors, Dollar Tree is gearing up for what's seen as a critical time for many retailers that hope to make a significant portion of their revenue and profits during the three months that include the holiday season.

UPS TO HIRE MORE THAN 100,000 SEASONAL WORKERS FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

“As a growth company with two distinguished brands and more than 15,000 stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers, now is a great time to join our teams," Betty Click, chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

Seasonal employees will also have a chance to stay with the company even after the holiday rush. In 2019, the company was able to bring on nearly 28,000 associates into new positions within the organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS