Disneyland character performers Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck looking to unionize

They may live in the Magic Kingdom, but they also want better working conditions.

Workers at Disneyland, including performers who play the beloved characters of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella, are looking to unionize. Labor organizers said they want better safety conditions and scheduling policies for the workers.

The employees are looking to join the Actors' Equity Association, which represents workers in live theatrical performance.

"Disney workers are openly and powerfully invested in and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values, so it's reasonable for them to expect 'the happiest place on earth' to pay them fairly and prioritize their health and safety," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association told Reuters.

Under federal law, Disney will be required to sit down with Equity's representatives at the bargaining table and negotiate a contract following a vote in favor to unionize, the union added.

The union represent more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers.

In addition to castor members, other workers included in the bargaining unit are hosts, trainers and other support roles.

Disneyland has been accused of not paying its workers enough to live in Southern California, despite raking in profits.

Last year, Disney was one of several media giants impacted by the 118-day SAG-AFTRA as performers demanded higher pay and protection against the use of artificial intelligence.