Cuomo, New Yorkers' Amazon HQ2 pleas too little, too late?

Some New York lawmakers are not ready to give up on the prospect of hosting Amazon’s HQ2 just yet.

The state’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been trying to convince Amazon executives to recommit to plans in New York, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the efforts. He has even reportedly connected personally with CEO Jeff Bezos while working “intensely behind the scenes to lure the company back.” According to the report, a recent conversation between Cuomo and Bezos marked the first time the pair had spoken since the lucrative deal fell through.

Cuomo did not offer Amazon a new location for its facility, but is said to have promised support for the project. Amazon, however, did not indicate it was willing to reconsider.

Spokespeople for Cuomo’s office and Amazon did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

New York had offered $3 billion worth of incentives for Amazon to choose the location.

It’s not just Cuomo who is hoping Amazon will change its mind. In an open letter published in The New York Times on Friday, local unions, businesses and other groups communicated support for the project.

“A clear majority of New Yorkers support this project and were disappointed by your decision not to proceed,” the letter read. “Governor Cuomo will take personal responsibility for the project’s state approval.”

Last month, Amazon announced its decision to abandon plans for its Long Island City, New York HQ2 location – taking along with it 25,000 high-paying jobs and a $2.5 billion investment. The company had been expected to generate billions of dollars’ worth of tax revenue for New York.

Amazon’s November HQ2 announcement sparked fierce local opposition, including among some lawmakers – like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who cheered the e-commerce giant’s eventual about-face.

Cuomo recently hinted he believed Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise victory over Rep. Joe Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary was at least partially to blame for Amazon’s decision.