Inflation cools sharply in May to 4%, lowest in 2 years

Inflation showed welcome signs of cooling in May, but core prices pointed to strong underlying price pressures that are still bubbling beneath the surface – and continuing to burden millions of Americans.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose just 0.1% in May from the previous month, far lower than the 0.4% increase recorded in April.

Prices climbed 4% on an annual basis, slightly below the 4.1% increase forecast by Refinitiv economists. It marked the slowest pace of inflation since March 2021.

Although inflation has cooled from a peak of 9.1%, it remains about more than double the pre-pandemic average and well above the Fed's 2% target rate.

Other parts of the report also pointed to a slower retreat for inflation, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve . Core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.4%, or 5.3% annually.

The report is the last before the Fed's policy-setting meeting this week and will have major implications for the U.S. central bank, which has raised interest rates 10 straight times over the past 15 months in a bid to crush out-of-control inflation.

The slowdown in inflation likely gives policymakers additional fodder to forgo another= interest rate increase at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. An overwhelming percentage of traders – more than 94% – now anticipate the Fed will pause the tightening cycle, a notable shift from just one day ago.

"The encouraging trend in consumer prices will provide the Fed some leeway to keep rates unchanged this month and if the trend continues, the Fed will not likely hike for the rest of the year," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.