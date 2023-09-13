Expand / Collapse search
Inflation

Inflation rose 3.7% in August as consumer prices heat up again

Inflation sees uptick in August amid big increase in gas prices

Advisors Asset Management CIO Cliff Corso discusses different market moves on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Inflation will remain ‘sticky’ on core levels, CIO Cliff Corso predicts

Advisors Asset Management CIO Cliff Corso discusses different market moves on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.6% in August from the previous month, in line with estimates. 

Prices climbed 3.7% from the same time last year, up from 3.2% in July. It marked the second acceleration in the headline figure in more than a year, underscoring the challenge in taming high inflation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.