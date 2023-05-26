Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Costco CFO talks eggs, nuts and meat inflation

Costco's Galanti said the company estimates year-over-year inflation 'in the 3% to 4% range'

close
Following her viral TikTok, former teacher and now Costco employee Maggie Perkins joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to break down her decision to leave her career in education.  video

Former teacher who quit her job to start new career at Costco says ‘everything is better’

Following her viral TikTok, former teacher and now Costco employee Maggie Perkins joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to break down her decision to leave her career in education. 

Costco’s CFO on Thursday offered some observations on inflationary pressures, saying they continue to "abate somewhat" for the retailer, especially with key food items. 

"If you go back a year ago to the fourth quarter of ‘22 last summer, we had estimated that year-over-year inflation at the time was up 8%. And by Q1 and Q2, it was down to 6% and 7%, and then 5% and 6%," CFO Richard Galanti told analysts and investors on the company’s third-quarter earnings call. "In this quarter, we’re estimating the year-over-year inflation in the 3% to 4% range."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 507.26 +20.71 +4.26%

Costco has continued to see improvements inflation-wise in "many items," highlighting nuts, eggs and meat for food items. For non-food, he said inflation had gotten better for "items that include, as part of their components, commodities like steel and resins."

Shares of the retailer rose 2% for the week and have advanced 11% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 9.5% gain as well as rival BJs. Those shares are down 7% this year. 

Costco

.

COSTCO CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS BEEN ‘FORTUNATE’ TO AVOID THEFT

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BJ BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC 61.47 -1.29 -2.06%
SP500 S&P 500 4205.45 +54.17 +1.30%

In the past two earnings calls, Galanti also reported the company had observed some improvement in inflation

BJs Wholesale

.

Inflation measured by the consumer price index in April showed a 4.9% increase year-over-year and a 0.4% increase month-over-month. For the producer price index, it rose 0.2% from March to April and 2.3% annually.

Inflation food shoppers

Costco reported a double-digit rise in sales during the third quarter and record numbers of new members as consumers look for ways to fight rising food prices caused by inflation. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

COSTCO GIFT CARD HACK REPORTEDLY ALLOWS NON-MEMBERS TO SHOP AT WHOLESALE CLUB: ‘KNOW THIS SECRET’

Later in the call, Galanti said that Costco felt "very good about if we want to do it [a fee increase for memberships], we do it without impacting, in any meaningful way, renewal rates or sign-ups or anything" with "the headline being inflation."

He said the retailer will raise the cost of its memberships "at some point." 

"But our view right now is that we’ve got enough leverage out there to drive business, and we feel that it’s incumbent upon us to be that beacon of light to our members in terms of holding them for right now," Galanti continued. "It’s not a matter of a big time, but we’ll let you know as soon as we know."

A shopper at Costco

The most recent Costco membership fee hike occurred in June 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale Retailer

Costco CFO Richard Galanti said the retailer will raise the cost of its memberships "at some point."  (iStock / iStock)

The most recent Costco membership fee hike occurred back in June 2017.

On Thursday, the retailer reported its membership fees accounted for approximately $1 billion of its total third-quarter revenue. 

For the third quarter, Costco generated a total of $53.6 billion in revenue, marking a 2% rise from the same three-month timeframe in the prior year. Net income went from $1.35 billion to $1.3 billion. 

COSTCO'S FOOD COURTS ARE BRINGING BACK THIS FAN-FAVORITE HOT DOG TOPPING