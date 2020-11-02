Massachusetts joins states reinstating coronavirus restrictions as numbers rise ahead of Election Day

Massachusetts became the latest state to tighten coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in cases of the virus, when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced "targeted interventions" on Monday.

The restrictions include a statewide mask mandate for indoors and outdoors regardless of social distancing, a 10 p.m. stay-at-home advisory and a limit of 10 people at indoor gatherings, WCVB reported.

Sunday marked the ninth consecutive day that Massachusetts reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, according to WCVB.

States with Democratic governors are also taking action because of coronavirus numbers. There have been 9.2 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and more than 231,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Starting Wednesday, Maine will delay reopening bars and tasting rooms as well as limit out-of-state travelers, NECN reported. That same day, Illinois will add 20 counties to its now statewide ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently updated the state's coronavirus policies. According to the Democratic governor's new requirements, which took effect Monday, all dine-in establishments must take down customers' names and phone numbers for contact tracing. This updated policy, as well as others, threaten a civil fine of $1,000 and interference of law enforcement upon disobedience.

The issuance of tightened restrictions comes from a recent spike in Michigan coronavirus cases. According to the state, there’s been a 3.5% increase in positive tests with about 3,000 cases being reported each day.

Another Republican, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, last week extended his state's public health emergency an extra month to Dec. 9 and renewed coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks as flu season threatens to overlap with the pandemic, 11Alive reported.

Meanwhile, handling of the pandemic at the national level has been a key part of the presidential race. President Trump has painted Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the shutdown candidate who will harm the economy, while Biden says he will shut down the virus, not the economy.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.