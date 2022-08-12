Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop
Consumer confidence in US economy remains near record low
U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low.
The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
"All components of the expectations index improved this month, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers for whom inflation is particularly salient," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.
Consumers expect prices to rise 5.0% over the next year, a six-month low but well above the pre-pandemic average. Americans believe prices will rise at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years, which is up slightly from July.
While Americans remain concerned about the state of the economy as painfully high inflation persists, a recent decline in the price of gasoline helped to bolster the economic mood nationwide. After hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon in mid-June, a gallon of gas now costs less than $4, according to AAA.
