Construction of $10B high-speed train connecting Southern California, Las Vegas begins

Developers have struck a labor deal for the construction of a bullet train planned for rapid transit between Southern California and Las Vegas.

Brightline, the construction company tasked with constructing the high-speed train system, has partnered with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition.

"Our nation’s first high-speed rail system will be operated and maintained by union labor, a statement of the strength of the American workforce," Brightline Holdings CEO Mike Reininger said.

The system will depart from San Bernardino, California, and have stops in Victor Valley, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and the Las Vegas Strip.

Reininger continued, "As the most shovel-ready high-speed rail project in the United States, we are one step closer to leveling the playing field against transit and infrastructure projects around the world, and we are proud to be using America's most skilled workers to get there."

Brightline West is a planned 218-mile train system spanning from Southern California to Las Vegas that will boast trains capable of reaching speeds upwards of 200 miles an hour.

The Brightline West system will not connect directly to Los Angeles, but will utilize the existing Metrolink infrastructure for transport to San Bernardino.

The $10 billion project is expected to create 35,000 jobs and hopes to complete the train system by 2027.