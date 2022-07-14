China's economy shrinks 2.6% after being impacted by virus shutdowns

China's lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic took a major toll on the country's growth.

Second quarter and annual growth slowed drastically showing the impact on industrial production and consumer spending.

Gross domestic product fell 2.6% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, official data showed on Friday.

That compares with expectations for a 1.5% decline and a revised 1.4% gain in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP in the April-June quarter grew a tepid 0.4%, missing forecast of a 1.0% gain, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the first half of the year, GDP grew 2.5%.

Major cities went into full or partial lockdowns in March and April, including Shanghai.

Data for June showed a rebound as industrial output grew 3.9% from a year earlier, but still short of expectations.

A Reuters poll forecast China's growth to slow to 4.0% in 2022, far below the official growth target of around 5.5%.

