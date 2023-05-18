Chick-fil-A's first official restaurant location to close after 50 years of business

Chick-fil-A's first official restaurant location is closing its doors this weekend.

The historic restaurant is located inside the Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, and was opened by Truett Cathy in 1967, according to FOX 5, which added no reason was given for the closure.

Cathy's first restaurant was actually in Hapeville, Georgia, and is known as the Dwarf Grill, but later changed to The Dwarf House.

The Greenbriar Mall flagship location was the first spot to have the Chick-fil-A name.

CHICK-FIL-A 'BUDGET' COMBO HACK GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: 'YOU'RE GETTING RIPPED OFF

A plaque on the mall Chick-fil-A location reads "pioneered in-mall dining" when it originally opened.

Its last day of operation will be Saturday, according to signs posted around the restaurant.

"It has been Our Pleasure to serve you," the sign around the restaurant reads.

CHICK-FIL-A REVERSES DECISION TO DROP MENU ITEM AFTER CUSTOMER FEEDBACK

The location's Facebook page, however, reads "permanently closed."

Since opening the in-mall Chick-fil-A location, the iconic fast food chain has expanded across the country and now has over 2,600 locations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chick-fil-A didn't respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.