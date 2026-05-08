ChatGPT boom fuels a luxury housing frenzy in Bay Area

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has caused a surge in luxury real estate prices in the Bay Area, although more affordable areas in Silicon Valley haven't seen the same gains since the launch of ChatGPT kickstarted the tech sector's AI race.

An analysis by Redfin compared the median home sale prices across price segments in 2020-2022 to 2023 to 2025, accounting for the launch of ChatGPT 3.5 in November 2022, which was a watershed moment in the public's awareness of AI. Redfin's report includes all ZIP codes in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and San Rafael that had sufficient data for the comparison.

Home prices in the Bay Area's luxury ZIP codes with home prices between $3.1 million and $7.6 million saw an average increase of 13.4% in home prices in the two years after the launch of ChatGPT. That figure is more than double the 6.3% average increase for the segment of the market just below luxury, which had prices ranging from $1.5 million to $2.8 million.

The most affordable segment of Bay Area ZIP codes in the report had prices ranging from $535,000 to $615,000 and saw prices decline 3.8% on average from 2023 to 2025.

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"Luxury homeowners in Silicon Valley saw their housing wealth jump during the pandemic, and now it's jumping again thanks to the advent of artificial intelligence and the high-paying jobs that come with it," said Redfin senior economist Yingqi Xu.

"Meanwhile, some owners of lower-end properties have missed out on the AI boom, with home prices in the most affordable Bay Area ZIP codes declining over the past two years. It's another sign of the K-shaped economy taking shape in the Bay Area, with AI lifting the fortunes of some households and neighborhoods much more than others," Xu said.

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The report also compared metro areas that aren't as reliant on the tech sector as Silicon Valley to see if the luxury and affordable segments of the real estate market saw similar growth patterns.

Redfin found that New York saw the opposite trend, with home prices in luxury ZIP codes in the metro area growing just 4.7% on average from 2023 to 2025 – while the most affordable ZIP codes had home values surge 24.9% in that period.

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Home prices in Los Angeles grew at relatively similar rates across segments, with luxury ZIP codes rising 9.7% on average from 2023 to 2025 compared with 6.1% for the most affordable ZIP codes.

Seattle also saw home prices rise at comparable levels across price segments, with prices in the luxury tier rising 11.7% on average while the most affordable tier rose 10%.