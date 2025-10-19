Expand / Collapse search
Orlando
Celebrity bar expert Jon Taffer expands his empire with new Taffer’s Tavern locations

Reality TV star opens Orlando restaurant location featuring signature bourbon in dishes and cocktails

'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in southeast 'hospitality hub'

Reality TV's bar boss Jon Taffer explained why he chose the location for his newest establishment, as well as what's to come for "Bar Rescue," when he sat down with FOX Business on Oct. 15, 2025.

People lined up outside one of Orlando's newest establishments for its grand opening and ribbon cutting this week, hosted by celebrity bar expert Jon Taffer. 

The "Bar Rescue" reality TV star opened the doors to Taffer's Tavern in Orlando's main entertainment and tourism district, more commonly known as I-Drive, on Wednesday afternoon. 

The location is steps away from the Orange County Convention Center, countless hotels and less than a few miles from the new Universal Epic Universe. 

"When I look at Orlando, to me, it's a jewel of America," Taffer told FOX Business. "The tourism, the international impact we have, the amount of foreign dollars and tourists that come in. We represent a piece of America here to the world. So being a part of a destination like this is very rewarding."

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO'S HOLLYWOOD RIP RIDE ROCKIT COASTER CATCHES FIRE AS PARK PHASES OUT ICONIC RIDE

Taffer's Tavern Orlando bar

Taffer's Tavern made its Florida debut on International Drive in Orlando on Oct. 15, 2025. (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Taffer said he has been coming to Orlando since the early 70s when Walt Disney World opened. His wife joined him for the Taffer's Tavern Orlando grand opening, and he kept a close eye on operations while interacting with guests. 

DISNEY PREPARES TO OPEN NEW 'IMMERSIVE' THEMED TAVERN AND RESERVATIONS ARE ALREADY SOLD OUT FOR MONTHS

The Campfire cocktail at Taffer's Tavern

A Taffer's Tavern Orlando bartender pours "The Campfire" crafted cocktail during the establishment's grand opening on Oct. 15, 2025.  (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, a concept that came to him while producing one of his many episodes of "Bar Rescue," is featured in both dishes and crafted cocktails. 

Jon Taffer wallpaper at Taffer's Tavern Orlando

Taffer's Tavern Orlando has wallpaper with "Bar Rescue" star Jon Taffer's face on it, so anyone can take a selfie.  (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Taffer said a tenth season of "Bar Rescue" will be coming out soon, and another location of Taffer's Tavern will be opening in Atlanta "in just a couple weeks."

Taffer's Tavern Orlando grand opening

Crowds waited outside the new Taffer's Tavern on I-Drive in Orlando, Florida for its ribbon cutting and grand opening just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.  (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"Orlando is the perfect city to debut Taffer’s Tavern in Florida," Nilesh Patel, franchisee of Taffer's Tavern Orlando said in a statement. 

Taffer's Tavern Orlando outdoor seating

Taffer's Tavern Orlando features outdoor seating for guests to enjoy its comfort food and crafted cocktails. (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"With its energy, diversity, and constant flow of visitors, it’s an ideal backdrop for the elevated tavern experience Jon has created. I’m thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind concept to International Drive and can’t wait to welcome both locals and travelers to discover what sets Taffer’s Tavern apart," he concluded. 