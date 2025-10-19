Celebrity bar expert Jon Taffer expands his empire with new Taffer’s Tavern locations

People lined up outside one of Orlando's newest establishments for its grand opening and ribbon cutting this week, hosted by celebrity bar expert Jon Taffer.

The "Bar Rescue" reality TV star opened the doors to Taffer's Tavern in Orlando's main entertainment and tourism district, more commonly known as I-Drive, on Wednesday afternoon.

The location is steps away from the Orange County Convention Center, countless hotels and less than a few miles from the new Universal Epic Universe.

"When I look at Orlando, to me, it's a jewel of America," Taffer told FOX Business. "The tourism, the international impact we have, the amount of foreign dollars and tourists that come in. We represent a piece of America here to the world. So being a part of a destination like this is very rewarding."

Taffer said he has been coming to Orlando since the early 70s when Walt Disney World opened. His wife joined him for the Taffer's Tavern Orlando grand opening, and he kept a close eye on operations while interacting with guests.

Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, a concept that came to him while producing one of his many episodes of "Bar Rescue," is featured in both dishes and crafted cocktails.

Taffer said a tenth season of "Bar Rescue" will be coming out soon, and another location of Taffer's Tavern will be opening in Atlanta "in just a couple weeks."

"Orlando is the perfect city to debut Taffer’s Tavern in Florida," Nilesh Patel, franchisee of Taffer's Tavern Orlando said in a statement.

"With its energy, diversity, and constant flow of visitors, it’s an ideal backdrop for the elevated tavern experience Jon has created. I’m thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind concept to International Drive and can’t wait to welcome both locals and travelers to discover what sets Taffer’s Tavern apart," he concluded.