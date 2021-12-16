Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

CDC advisory panel recommends Pfizer and Modern vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

The recommendation comes after nine deaths linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine

An advisory panel to the CDC unanimously voted to give a preferential recommendation to mRNA vaccines, like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, over the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare but serious blood clots.

The CDC temporarily halted Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in April while scientists investigated the blood clots, which are known as "thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome."

Syringes filled with the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine are shown, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at a mobile vaccination site at the Greater Bethel Church in Miami. 

Regulators eventually decided that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, but the FDA released new data this week showing that more cases have occurred in the summer and fall. 

Women between the ages of 30 anjd 49 are most affected by the blood clotting issue at a rate of about 1 in 100,000 shots. 

There have been nine deaths linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through September. 

Liesl Eibschutz, a medical student from Dartmouth University, loads a syringe with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before giving it to people on the first day that people ages 16 and up can receive the vaccine at Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in

Only about 16 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States, compared to about 470 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines. 

The recommendation now goes to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for final approval. 