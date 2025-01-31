Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Car insurance rates soared in 2024; drivers in these states pay the most

Auto insurance premiums continue to climb, with drivers in some states feeling serious pain

Auto insurance rates skyrocket

Nevada ranked the second highest auto insurance rates in the country, according to Insurify.

Auto insurance rates have been soaring for years, and 2024 was no different.

Insurify reported this week that the price of car insurance premiums climbed 15% last year, with American drivers now shelling out an average of $2,313 annually for full coverage.

Traffic light at an intersection

Auto insurance rates continue to soar across the U.S. (Sunny Tsai / Fox News)

Here's where drivers paid the most for full coverage in 2024:

Maryland - $4,060, up 53%

Traffic on I-95 in Baltimore

Traffic on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.  (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Maryland's auto insurance rates tend to be influenced by its large population centers, such as Baltimore, and its proximity to Washington, D.C.," Insurify VP of Carrier Management and Operations Betsy Stella told FOX Business. "With urban areas often experiencing higher claim frequencies due to congestion and traffic-related incidents, insurers in the state adjust their rates accordingly to reflect the increased risk."

New York - $3,804, up 53%

The New York City skyline at sunrise

New York drivers saw their car insurance jump 53% last year, on average. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"New York has seen slower regulatory approval for rate increases, which has made it more challenging for insurers to keep pace with rising loss costs," Stella explained. "As a result, the state’s rate adjustments are more heavily influenced by inflationary pressures that have impacted the insurance industry in recent years, rather than immediate changes in claims frequency."

District of Columbia – $3,399, up 24%

Washington DC Capitol Street Traffic

Traffic on North Capitol street in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Similar to Maryland, Washington, D.C.’s urban setting contributes to higher auto insurance rates due to the frequency of claims in densely populated areas," said Stella. "Insurers must account for the increased risk of traffic-related accidents in this region, which leads to adjustments in premiums for local drivers."

South Carolina – $3,393, up 29%

Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stella said that in South Carolina, the most significant factors driving auto insurance rate increases are inflationary pressures and rising repair costs. 

"As the cost of parts and labor continues to climb, insurers must adjust their rates to maintain profitability while ensuring adequate coverage for policyholders," she said.

Florida – $3,166, up 9% 

Apartments

Miami, Florida ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"Florida’s auto insurance market is affected by several factors, including a growing population and a higher frequency of severe claims," Stella noted, adding that inflationary pressures, along with the increasing costs of repairs, have further pushed rates upward in the state.

"Additionally," she said, "the state’s vulnerability to weather events—such as hurricanes—also plays a role in the rising cost of auto insurance."