Varney warns Canadian truckers: Now is not the time to inflict economic pain

"Varney & Co.," host Stuart Varney discusses the Canadian truckers "freedom convoy" disrupting U.S.-Canada cross-border trade, arguing "now is not the time to inflict economic pain" during his "My Take" Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: In Canada, the truckers surprised us all. Who would have thought that there would be an angry demand for freedom in one of the freest, and most peaceful societies on Earth. They are still disrupting Ottawa, and they're disrupting U.S., Canada cross-border trade.

American truckers are organizing convoys of their own. They may target the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, or the president's State of the Union message in DC.

The goal of these protests is to get rid of the vax mandate. I'm all in favor. It’s wrong to fire the unvaxxed health care workers who we called ‘heroes’ for the last two years! And it’s wrong to stop unvaxxed Canadian truckers returning home.

TEXAS AND MISSOURI OPEN INVESTIGATIONS INTO GOFUNDME FOR BLOCKING FREEDOM CONVOY DONATIONS

But, I have doubts about the convoy and the blockade as a tactic. Because it causes economic pain and that will shift public opinion against the anti-mandate cause.

In Canada, Ford and Toyota have shut down a couple of factories because the truckers' blockade disrupted the supply of components.

Imagine the frustration if the Super Bowl were to be targeted. Or America's supply chain were to be stretched even more by trucker convoys here.

CANADA ‘FREEDOM CONVOY’: OTTAWA POLICE ARREST 7, THREATEN CHARGES FOR OTHERS CAUGHT BRINGING FUEL TO TRUCKERS

If your life is disrupted by a political protest odds are the protest will lose support.

Now is not the time to inflict pain. Public opinion is already shifting against mandates.

Keep that trend going. Support the goal. Adjust the tactics.