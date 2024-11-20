Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California
Published

California taxpayers paying nearly $20M for wireless electric charging project at UCLA

A project must show evidence of increased ridership and reduced emissions, CalSTA states

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is coming to a southern California university's streets with a hefty price tag that taxpayers are footing much of the bill for.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is partnering with CALSTART and Electreon Wireless, Inc. to implement the charging infrastructure part of the "UCLA/Westwood Zero Emission Transit Service Expansion: Deploying Wireless Charging at Scale" project, according to documentation from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).

The project has a total budget of just over $34,950,000 with $19,850,000 awarded from the state.  

"The nearly $20 million of state funds comes from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which is funded by two primary sources – 10% of statewide cap and trade auction proceeds, and a portion of the Transportation Improvement Fee that is collected during vehicle registration," a CalSTA statement to FOX Business said. 

AI DEVELOPERS DISCOVER 'DONALD TRUMP NEURON', EXPERT SAYS

Wireless bus charging UCLA

An Electreon diagram shows how the wireless electric charging would work on UCLA's BruinBus. (Electreon via UCLA Transportation)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ELWSF ELECTREON WIRELESS 64 +6.00 +10.34%

"The project was selected through a detailed review process that includes a technical committee from multiple state agencies and departments, as well as an executive selection committee, before being awarded by the Secretary of Transportation," the statement added.

In order for a project to be awarded funds, it must show evidence of increased ridership and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, CalSTA states.

LUXURY ELECTRIC AUTOMAKER'S ABANDONED CALIFORNIA HEADQUARTERS 'LEFT IN COMPLETE DISARRAY,' LANDLORD SAYS

Image 1 of 3

UCLA's BruinBus seen on a campus street. The university's transportation department had to prove increased ridership and reduced greenhouse gas emissions in order to be awarded millions for the project.  | Fox News

The idea is to charge the university's electric buses while they drive and are at stops, utilizing wireless chargers embedded in the asphalt, rather than when they are parked at night, director of UCLA Fleet and Transit Clinton Bench told Fast Company magazine, adding that the university is "committed to being a proving ground for new technologies." 

While installation of the tech can be costly, Bench says the inductive charging can be cost-competitive with standard EV chargers. Thin charging coils can be added and connected when roads are due for resurfacing, and receptors can be added to electric vehicles to communicate with them and juice up. 

UCLA is hosting the Olympic Village for the 2028 Olympic Games, which will require the daily transport of about 15,000 athletes around the Los Angeles region. 

Street wireless charging in Detroit

Inductive wireless charging infrastructure shown on a street in Detroit, Michigan, in November 2023. (UCLA Transportation via CalSTA)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

"The innovation being demonstrated in this project is of interest for its potential to have statewide benefit if it were applied within more transit electrification projects, a consideration in the award selection," CalSTA stated in its award summary. 