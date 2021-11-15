California's average gas price hits new high

Drivers in California are getting hit the hardest when it comes to paying for gas.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state is about $4.682, a new record high, according to estimates by AAA. The national average is $3.415 a gallon, according to AAA.

However, prices in some counties have surpassed $5 per gallon. Prices in Humboldt County are sitting at $4.97 per gallon while prices in Mono County are hovering at $5.51 per gallon.

Prices in California, according to AAA, have been on an uphill swing, increasing from the $4.625 per gallon mark a week ago. About a month ago, prices were $4.466 per gallon, according to AAA. However, prices were hovering at $3.176 per gallon a year earlier.

Last week, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, already noted that the average gas prices in California were at "all-time record highs, beating out both 2012 and 2008 records."

De Haan also addressed the unprecedented year-over-year increase in gas prices across the nation.

"We've never seen a YoY increase in #gasprices bigger than we have this year," De Haan tweeted.

On Friday, prices increased 63% year over year.

Meanwhile, President Biden has been trying to ease the pain on drivers across the nation by urging OPEC and allied oil-producing countries to pump significantly more oil and lower gasoline prices.

However, the OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members led by Russia, approved an increase in production of 400,000 barrels per day for the month of December. The plan is to open the petroleum taps bit by bit — even as oil prices have surged to seven-year highs.

That hasn’t gone down well with Biden, who has made repeated calls to pump more oil.

"Our view is that the global recovery should not be imperiled by a mismatch between supply and demand," a White House National Security Council statement said Thursday. "OPEC+ seems unwilling to use the capacity and power it has now at this critical moment of global recovery for countries around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.