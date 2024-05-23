Business owners fear they won’t survive another Biden term: ‘We’re all struggling’

Small business owners nationwide are sounding the alarm over another four years of Bidenomics as inflation chips away at their bottom lines.

"Biden should do something about it, and he should never continue because he only [cares] about himself and his family," Pluto Organic Cafe owner Maher Youssef said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"We're all struggl[ing]. Everybody is struggl[ing]. I don't know how we are going to continue like that."

According to RedBalloon and PublicSq.'s May Freedom Economy Index, 49% of surveyed business owners say they will "definitely" or "probably" not survive if Biden is re-elected in November.

One factor in the rising pessimism from business owners is skyrocketing prices for consumers and small businesses alike.

Since President Biden took office in 2021, prices are up nearly 20%. Just last month, the consumer price index showed the cost of everyday goods was still on the rise, up 3.4% from March.

What's more, grocery prices have risen 21% in the last three years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"So in 2020, when we first opened, we would pay around $15 a case for eggs, which is 15 dozen. Now it's upwards of $50, and sometimes it's $100 for a case of eggs," Just Baked Bakery and Deli co-owner Katlyn Swaffer also told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy.

"When you go buy little things, like salsa or bread or toast or anything, everything becomes very expensive. We can't put the prices too high because people can't afford to buy from you," Youssef added, also pointing to high gas prices.

Customers are also dwindling as business owners are faced with passing on costs.

"We have a lot of our regular customers who [are] no longer regular customers. They maybe come once a month instead of once a week, or they're not buying their cakes from us anymore because we have to charge more than the grocery store," Swaffer shared.

As Biden campaigns for re-election, inflation and the economy remain a top-of-mind issue for Americans, with business owners and households fearing the consequences of four more years of Bidenomics.

