Brian Kilmeade warns NYC restaurants facing 'unimaginable' disaster thanks to Cuomo, de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo have kept bans on indoor dining in the Big Apple in place due to coronavirus, putting restaurant owners at risk of losing their livelihood as the summer winds down.

But "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out on Fox Business Network's “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Tuesday that the governor and the mayor are still being paid while workers are at risk.

“Guess who's getting paid through this whole thing?” he said. “All the politicians. I think that direct deposit goes right to Cuomo and right to de Blasio every single day.”

Kilmeade added while the state restaurant association says more than 63% of establishments could close by the end of the year without government help, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent by the ThriveNYC mental health program run by de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, to little apparent effect.

“That would certainly help out some restaurant owners,” he said.

Kilmeade then recalled that when he was a boy, his father’s restaurant was shut down for three weeks with no money coming it. According to the Fox News Radio host, it’s “unimaginable” how businesses have been surviving for more than four months.

“They have people to pay,” he said. “They have responsibilities. They got leases that got to be sufficed. They have food that's all gone bad. They reordered it. Then it went bad because it got closed again. This is unimaginable.”