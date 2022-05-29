Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Boston University issues largest tuition increase in 14 years, blames inflation

Boston University increased tuition by 3% last year

Boston University is increasing tuition by 4.25% for the 2022-2023 academic year, citing inflation.

In a May 6 letter to Boston University faculty and staff, Robert A. Brown, the president of Boston University, explaining that an increased inflationary environment, in part, has necessitated the tuition increase.

"We are caught in an inflationary vise between the institutional pressures and the impact on our students and their families," Brown wrote. 

Brown added that he is "mindful" of the impact that the tuition increase has on students and their families, and said that the increase in tuition does not keep up with the rate of inflation, offset the costs of university operations, or "fund salary increases that would fully mitigate the effects of inflation on the families of faculty and staff."

For the 2021-2022 school year, Brown noted that tuition was increased by 3%.

Boston University sign

Signage is displayed at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"By far, my greatest immediate concern is the impact of inflation on faculty and staff, our students, and the University," Brown added.

The Boston University president also said that the institution is "on course" to exceed its best year of fundraising, which took place last year and reached $225 million.

In Tennessee, a commission voted to freeze tuition at state public colleges for the 2022-2023 school year, citing a higher cost of living for students.

During a meeting on May 19, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission voted in favor of a proposal that would freeze tuition at all public colleges and universities within the state for the 2022-2023 school year.

Commission Chairman Evan Cope said that students are already dealing with the effects of higher prices for gas, housing, groceries, and gas, and said the tuition freeze can be considered a "source of relief" for student's checkbooks.

"Students are already facing higher prices for housing, groceries, and gas. Thanks to a generous investment from the state and today’s action from the Commission, we’re able to tell these students that they won’t be paying higher prices for tuition. That can be a source of relief for student checkbooks," Cope said.