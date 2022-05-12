Missouri university agrees to $1.65 million settlement in COVID-19 lawsuit from students

Lindenwood University agreed to a $1.65 million settlement on Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by a group of students who felt that the switch to online learning during COVID-19 was "subpar."

Under the settlement, the students' attorneys will receive $550,000 and the nearly 6,000 Lindenwood University students will receive about $185 each, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White approved the class action settlement which was led by Lindenwood University student Dylan Martin.

Students who attend the university will receive the payment as a credit to their account, and former students who do not owe any payments to the university will receive a direct cash payment, according to the report.

The students filed the lawsuit in August 2020 and claimed that Lindenwood University breached its contract with them when the switch to online learning was made at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When compared to in-person learning, the students claimed that online learning was "subpar in practically every aspect," adding that they overpaid for tuition since online instruction was cheaper, according to the report.

The initial lawsuit requested $5 million in reimbursements to students.

According to the report, Lindenwood University previously attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing to the judge that courts in Missouri don't have standing to determine if a student's education was or wasn't adequate.

Other college students in Missouri have filed similar lawsuits, but haven't been as successful.

Students at Washington University in St. Louis filed a similar class-action lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge in March.