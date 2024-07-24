Bosses admit that return-to-office mandates were meant to make staff quit

As the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end, a number of large companies pushed for their workers to return to the office five days a week – a policy that prompted many employees to "quiet quit" in protest.

That may have been exactly what their bosses wanted to happen.

New findings published by Bamboo HR show that about one-quarter of vice presidents and C-suite executives implemented return-to-office (RTO) policies with the hope that it would trigger "voluntary turnover" among their employees. Additionally, about one in five HR professionals said their in-office policy was intended to make workers quit.

This suggests that RTO mandates are really just "layoffs in disguise," Bamboo HR said in the report.

SOCIAL SECURITY JUST ANNOUNCED A CHANGE FOR MILLIONS OF BENEFICIARIES

About 28% of remote employees said they would consider quitting their jobs if their companies required them to be in the office on a daily basis.

Yet the policy may not have been as effective as some bosses hoped. About two in five managers, directors and executives said their organization enacted layoffs in the last year because fewer employees than they expected quit during a return-to-office push.

Getting employees to quit by enforcing an in-office policy also appears to have backfired in some instances, according to the survey.

Nearly half of employees surveyed at companies with RTO policies said their workplaces suffered significant talent losses due to the policy.

AMAZON WILL NOW FIRE WORKERS WHO REFUSE TO RETURN TO THE OFFICE THREE DAYS A WEEK

"Moreover, the discontent with return to office policies is strong among employees," the report said. "This level of dissatisfaction could lead to a further drain of talent, affecting not just morale but also the stability and innovation potential of the workforce."

About one-quarter of U.S. companies plan to require their workers to show up at the office more next year, even if it causes a decline in employment, according to a separate survey conducted by ResumeBuilder.com.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 180.83 -5.58 -2.99% SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 74.68 -1.58 -2.07% AAPL APPLE INC. 218.54 -6.47 -2.88%

Among companies planning to require an increased number of days in office, 86% cited productivity while 71% said it was a desire to improve company culture. Just 55% said the policy was intended to help retention.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On top of that, about 93% of business leaders indicated they think employees should be physically present in the office, and therefore are supportive of RTO policies. Currently, most employers that have an in-office mandate require employees to work a certain number of days on premise. About 38% enforce a minimum of three days per week.

Amazon, Apple and Starbucks are among the companies that require their employees to be in office at least three days a week.