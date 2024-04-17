Boeing whistleblower warns 787 Dreamliner could 'fall apart' in midair unless safety issues addressed

Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour has doubled down on his claims that Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes need to be grounded due to widespread safety concerns.

Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, previously alleged in documents to the FAA and during an interview with The New York Times that shortcuts taken when manufacturing the jets could become a serious problem as the airplanes get older, raising even more questions regarding the company's manufacturing practices.

"I think it's as serious as I have ever seen in my lifetime," Salehpour told NBC News in a Tuesday interview. "The entire fleet worldwide, as far as I'm concerned, needs attention."

When asked what would happen in the event of a fatigue failure on a 787 at altitude, Salehpour told NBC, "The plane will fall apart at the joints we're talking about." He added, "Once you fall apart, you're gonna descend all the way to the ground."

Salehpour is slated to offer testimony before a Senate investigations subcommittee on Wednesday. He will be joined by former Boeing 737 program manager and fellow whistleblower Ed Pierson, as well as other technical experts.

Boeing has consistently disputed Salehpour's claims, telling NBC News, "We are fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner because of the comprehensive work done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft. These claims about the structural integrity of the 787 are inaccurate."

The FAA previously confirmed to FOX Business that it was investigating the report but did not offer further details.

"Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component in aviation safety. We strongly encourage everyone in the aviation industry to share information," the FAA said in a statement. "We thoroughly investigate all reports."

This comes as Boeing – which recently overhauled its leadership team – continues to deal with fallout stemming from the plug-in door that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

In his report, Salehpour said he discovered quality issues with how Boeing was assembling the fuselage of the 787, according to the Times. It is fitted together by several large pieces from different manufacturers, according to Salehpour.

After raising concerns about shortcuts the company was taking in joining these pieces together, Salehpour, who worked for Boeing for more than a decade, was reportedly transferred to work on the 777 – another widebody jet – where he found issues with how that fuselage was being assembled, his lawyer, Debra S. Katz, told the outlet.

Boeing told FOX Business that the "claims about the structural integrity of the 787 are inaccurate" and that the "issues raised have been subject to rigorous engineering examination under the FAA oversight. "

"This analysis has validated that these issues do not present any safety concerns and the aircraft will maintain its service life over several decades," Boeing said, adding that it will "continue to monitor these issues under established regulatory protocols and encourage all employees to speak up when issues arise. Retaliation is strictly prohibited at Boeing."

