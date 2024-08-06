Expand / Collapse search
Boeing
Published

Boeing door plug hearings put embattled planemaker under NTSB scrutiny

NTSB hearing over next two days focuses on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282

Briefing occurred Tuesday in Renton, Washington, detailing "defect" from supplier. video

Boeing senior VP of quality says missing paperwork hindered door plug blowout investigation

Briefing occurred Tuesday in Renton, Washington, detailing "defect" from supplier.

A two-day National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) hearing begins Tuesday, focusing on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX door plug blowout that occurred in January.

Elizabeth Lund, senior vice president of quality for Boeing commercial airplanes, is expected to testify for much of the opening day regarding the plane's manufacturing, inspections and events surrounding the opening and closing of the mid-exit door plug, according to an NTSB-released agenda.

Terry George, senior vice president and general manager for Boeing Program at Spirit AeroSystems, and Scott Grabon, a senior director for 737 quality at Spirit, which makes the fuselage for the MAX, will also appear.

Last month, Boeing agreed to buy back Spirit AeroSystems, whose core plants it spun off in 2005, for $4.7 billion in stock.

BOEING AGREES TO BUY SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS FOR $4.7B AS MANUFACTURER ADDRESSES SAFETY CONCERNS

Spirit Aerosystems Texas offices

Spirit AeroSystems offices in Farmers Branch, Texas, US, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. fell the most in more than four months as the supplier to Boeing Co. faces scrutiny over an incident in which a panel tore loose from a (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, Boeing was rebuked by the NTSB for sharing details about the investigation into the matter during a media briefing by Lund, who is also chair of the Enterprise Quality Operations Council.

The NTSB said it was going to subpoena the company to appear in this week's investigative hearing in Washington, D.C., adding that Boeing would not be allowed to ask questions of other participants.

BOEING RESPONDS AFTER BEING REBUKED BY NTSB FOR SHARING DETAILS OF ALASKA AIRLINES DOOR BLOWOUT INVESTIGATION

Boeing Elizabeth Lund June press briefing

Elizabeth Lund, Boeing Senior Vice President of Quality, speaks to gathered media in front of a slide detailing the plug door blow-out that occurred on January 5, 2024 on Alaska Airlines flight 1282, at the Boeing Renton Factory on June 25, 2024 in R (Jennifer Buchanan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We deeply regret that some of our comments, intended to make clear our responsibility in the accident and explain the actions we are taking, overstepped the NTSB’s role as the source of investigative information," Boeing said in a statement to FOX Business. "We apologize to the NTSB and stand ready to answer any questions as the agency continues its investigation."

Back in March, the NTSB said the investigative hearing was necessary to "determine the facts, circumstances, and probable cause of the transportation accident" that occurred Jan. 5 on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at an altitude of about 16,000 feet shortly after departing Portland, Oregon, on a flight destined for Ontario, California.

Two investigators examine a plane door

Investigators examining the door plug that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5, 2024. (NTSB / Fox News)

Pictures of Alaska Airlines flight from NTSB report

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board said evidence shows four bolts that hold the door plug in place on the Boeing 737 Max 9 were missing at the time of the blowout on Alaska Airlines flight 1282. (NTSB / Fox News)

The loss of the door plug led to "rapid decompression," the NTSB said. The flight returned to Portland, where the plane landed safely with 171 passengers and six crew members onboard. Of them, eight reported minor injuries.  

Reuters contributed to this report. 