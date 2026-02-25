Expand / Collapse search
Trump unveils retirement plan with up to $1K federal match

BlackRock survey finds 63% have under $150K saved for retirement

President Donald Trump on Tuesday outlined a new retirement plan that would see the federal government match a portion of the contributions made by American workers to retirement plans that aren't matched by their employers.

Trump discussed the proposal during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, when he said that the federal government will start providing up to $1,000 in matching contributions to the retirement plans of workers whose employers aren't providing a match.

"Since I took office, the typical 401(k) balance is up by at least $30,000. That's a lot of money," Trump said. "We have millions and millions of people, because the stock market has done so well, setting all those records – your 401(k)s are way up. Yet half of all working Americans still do not have access to a retirement plan with matching contributions from an employer."

"To remedy this gross disparity, I'm announcing that next year, my administration will give these often forgotten American workers – great people, the people that built our country – access to the same type of retirement plan offered to every federal worker. We will match your contribution with up to $1,000 each year, as we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market," the president said.

Donald Trump during the 2026 State of the Union

President Donald Trump unveiled a new retirement plan for Americans during his State of the Union address. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump's proposal would build off an existing federal policy that allows the government to make a matching contribution to private sector workers' retirement plans if they meet certain income criteria.

A bipartisan law known as the SECURE 2.0 Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 and created a Saver's Match that would match 50% of retirement contributions made by eligible workers up to $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for couples starting in 2027.

A stock trader monitors multiple screens on the busy trading floor as markets react to breaking news.

The federal retirement match would apply to a variety of low-cost index funds. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, the Saver's Match would be distributed through a federal tax credit deposited directly into a qualified pre-tax retirement account, such as a traditional IRA or traditional 401(k), though after-tax accounts like the Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) wouldn't be eligible to receive the funds.

The existing Saver's Match phases out for income in the $20,501 to $35,500 range for single filers, $30,751 to $53,250 for heads of households, and $41,001 to $71,000 for married couples filing jointly.

IRS REVEALS UPDATED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTION LIMITS FOR 2026

An Older couple discussing forms with an overlay of Retirement plan documents

The White House's plan builds on an existing match scheduled to take effect in 2027. (iStock)

The White House indicated that the president's proposal would have a similar structure to the Thrift Savings Plan that federal employees can enroll in, which allows them to invest in several low-cost index funds, including U.S. Treasury bonds, an aggregate U.S. bond fund, the S&P 500, a U.S. total stock market index, and an international stock index that excludes China and Hong Kong.

A 2025 analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that almost 57 million American workers – which amounts to almost half of the private sector workforce – don't receive retirement benefits through their workplace.

Pew's analysis estimated that the cost to federal and state governments of Americans' insufficient retirement savings would amount to $1.3 trillion over a 20-year period, as insufficient retirement savings decreases household spending and increases demand on social assistance programs that can strain a shrinking tax base.