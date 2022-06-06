Gas at new record high as stocks, oil, crypto all higher early Monday morning

Brent climbs over $120 per barrel after Saudi Arabia raises crude prices

Symbol Price Change %Change USO $89.47 +2.22 +2.54% CVX $177.60 +1.60 +0.91% XOM $99.09 +1.42 +1.45%

Oil futures gained on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ producers agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.

Brent crude firmed 68 cents, or 0.6%, to $120.40 a barrel at 0640 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.5%, at $119.48 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99. It gained 1.7% on Friday.Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday.

The July OSP is the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia because of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The price increase came despite a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to increase output in July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than planned.Iraq said on Friday it aimed to raise output to 4.58 million bpd in July

Click here to read more