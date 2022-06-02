Stuart Varney: Root cause of inflation 'disaster' is Biden’s policies

During his "My Take" Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted Biden's policies as the root cause of inflation, arguing the president will "do nothing" to fix his policy mistakes as the country grapples with rising prices.

STUART VARNEY: The administration is confused about inflation.

Consumers, and voters, are not. They see it and feel it every day. And they really don't like it.

You'd think the Biden team would take note and respond, but they are tone-deaf.

On the day gas hit yet another record high, the president said, in the short term, there's nothing to be done. Same with food prices.

Basically, you're on your own.

Maybe the president should send in Kamala Harris to find the "root causes" of inflation.

LARRY KUDLOW: A BREAKDOWN OF BIDEN'S 'NON-PLAN' TO FIGHT INFLATION

Better not look too hard: the root cause of this disaster can be found in Biden's policies.

The root cause goes all the way back to day one of this presidency.

Right from the get-go, Biden abandoned energy independence and embraced the spending and printing of trillions of dollars.

That started the inflation ball rolling. And it started way before Putin invaded Ukraine.

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT BARKIN: RECESSION PREDICTIONS ARE NOT SUPPORTED BY CURRENT DATA

Biden will do nothing to correct his policy mistakes.

He won't bring back energy production, and he won't cut spending.

In fact, he's still pushing another trillion in spending and tells us its part of the plan to fight inflation.

How wrong can you be?

US COMPANIES ADDED JUST 128,000 JOBS IN MAY, LOWEST IN TWO YEARS: ADP

As the Wall Street Journal points out today, the inflation debacle is the failure of "progressive" policies.

It’s going to cost the Democrats the House, and perhaps the Senate.

Hopefully, inflation kills America's brief enthusiasm for socialism...