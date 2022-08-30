Expand / Collapse search
Biden's student loan handout will 'wipe out' any inflation reduction, former Treasury official says

Analysis from Tax Foundation finds students who participate in student loan forgiveness could see tax increases

Former Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Christine McDaniel warned of the "inflationary effects" of President Biden's student loan handout, which comes weeks after the president signed the Inflation Reduction Act. On "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, McDaniel responded to new analysis showing the tax burden Americans could face due to the plan. 

WHITE HOUSE WON'T REVEAL IF IT DID A COST ANALYSIS OF STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT THAT MAY TOTAL $500 BILLION OR MORE

CHRISTINE MCDANIEL: So, while good intentions, I'm sure, the student loan forgiveness program is expensive, and it is likely inflationary. As you know, the study shows - even our own Congressional Budget Office, a Penn Wharton study - the inflationary effects would likely wipe out any inflation reduction effects from the Inflation Reduction Act. So it really does come at a bad time when the Fed is trying to bring down inflation. 

Former Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, argues student loan forgiveness comes at a 'bad time' when the Federal Reserve is trying to bring down inflation.  video

Student loan forgiveness program expensive, 'likely inflationary': Christine McDaniel

Former Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, argues student loan forgiveness comes at a 'bad time' when the Federal Reserve is trying to bring down inflation. 