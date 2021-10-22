Biden policies ‘dramatically’ impacted supply chain crisis, inflation: Fmr. McDonald's USA CEO

Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi told FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday that Biden’s policies are "dramatically" impacting the supply chain crisis and inflation.

ED RENSI: I first experienced this back during the 70s, up into the 80s when we had stagflation, where prices of fuel [were] going up like crazy. Transportation was limited. Distribution was limited. We had to raise prices. We had to address our opening and closing schedules in restaurants modified to menus, and we're going through it again.

It's been exacerbated clearly by COVID. But it's also been impacted dramatically by the policy changes that President Biden made even before he was inaugurated. When he said he's going to shut down oil, shut down the pipelines, move away from fossil fuel.

