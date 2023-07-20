Biden meets with auto workers’ union president as contract negotiations start

President Biden met with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Wednesday at the White House as labor contract discussions are starting between the union and the "Big Three" automakers.

The members of the Big Three include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford.

The meeting took place in the West Wing, an official told Reuters.

"We just really discussed what options are out there. We just have to see where things go," Fain explained.

A spokesperson for the union told Politico that Fain had asked for his support in contract talks, pushing for him to use his "bully pulpit" as well as stronger labor provisions to federal grants and loans funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week, Fain said the union was not yet ready to endorse the president for re-election. However, Fain has made clear that it will not support former President Trump, according to The Hill.

"We have expectations and that's why we haven't made endorsements yet. We expect people to be there for us if they want our endorsement," he said.

In June, Fain – who represents 150,000 hourly workers at the U.S. automakers – criticized a Department of Energy plan told to give more than $9 billion to Ford and South Korea's SK On to build three U.S. battery plants.

He has not ruled out striking all three automakers if new contracts are not reached by the Sept. 14 expiry date.

Negotiations with Stellantis started last Thursday, Ford's started last Friday, and General Motors negotiations began on Tuesday.

"Stellantis and the UAW have a long history of working together, and our intent is to continue this partnership. Last week, we began discussions that will set our course for the next four years and beyond. Our focus will be on negotiating a contract that will ensure our future competitiveness in today’s rapidly changing global market and preserve good wages and benefits that recognize the contributions of our represented workforce," the automaker told FOX Business in an email on Tuesday. "Together, we must approach these negotiations with open minds and a willingness to roll up our sleeves to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the market, provides a path to the middle class for our employees and meets the needs of our customers."

"September 14th is a deadline, not a reference point, so it is in the best interest for this corporation to get down to business with our bargaining committee and get to work to resolve the demands of the membership," Fain said in an opening statement to Stellantis on the first day of negotiations.

"I want to close by saying I find a pathetic irony in the fact that we were late in getting started today because the head of Mr. Stewart was late for our 10 o'clock start time. And Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares wants to constantly talk about absenteeism when it comes to our workers, yet Mr. Tavares can’t find the time to attend the beginning of the most critical set of bargaining in this company and our workers’ history," he noted at the end of his remarks.

"Our single most important priority is to negotiate a contract that is in the best interest of the company and our 43,000 represented employees, their families and our communities. We will not be distracted," Stellantis said, regarding Fain's comments. "We believe yesterday’s meeting with the UAW leadership team members went well and we intend on continuing to approach these discussions in a respectful manner."

On Monday, the UAW notably tweeted about the ongoing Writers Guild of American (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

"Our industries may be different, but our fight is the same: corporate executives make millions, while the workers who make the industry run get crumbs. To the members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the UAW has got your back," it said.

"The automakers can afford to make things right," Fain told workers as he met with them on Wednesday. "They can afford to address our issues; cost-of-living, supporting retirees, job security and ending wage tiers. But they’re not going to just give it to us. We’ve got to be in this thing together. This is about you. This is about our next generation."

"We believe the UAW, given their historic and constructive relationship in the automotive industry, would be well positioned to represent the workforce," GM spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan said in a statement to Politico.

FOX Business' requests for comment from General Motors and Ford were not immediately returned.

Reuters contributed to this report.