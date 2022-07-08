Biden admin could be alleviating inflation but they ‘aren’t capable’: Andy Puzder

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder argued there are various solutions to help cool inflation but questioned the Biden administration's willingness to implement any of them.

ANDY PUZDER: This is a supply and demand problem and demand is too high. So you can do things to bring demand down. I think a work requirement for any kind of welfare benefits would be a good idea. We eliminated those during the pandemic, so now people can continue to get welfare benefits without actually having to go out and try and find a job. We should change that. Able-bodied people should be working, and then we could do something to increase the supply. We could encourage businesses. We could reduce regulations to encourage them to produce more. We could reduce taxes to encourage them to produce more.

We could focus on domestic energy production, which affects the cost of everything. And if we could get more oil into the system, the price of oil and energy comes down, and we're able to lower costs. So there are things that can be done. The question is, could this administration do them? And given the political backing from the left that this administration received and the commitments they made to really destroy the fossil fuel sector during the campaign, I don't really think they're capable of doing the things that need to be done to bring inflation down. So the country's at a very difficult point because of Biden administration policies.

