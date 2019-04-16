Bernie Sanders has Trump's economy all wrong: Douglas Holtz-Eakin

American Action Forum president, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, said Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ analysis of the current economy is wrong.
In an op-ed for FoxNews.com, Sanders said the economic woes of the United States is a result of repeated failures of both Democratic and Republican administrations and President Trump has only continued to make the problems worse.
But Holtz-Eakin said Trump's policies have been a boon to the economy.
"We've seen the economy steadily strengthen since the beginning of 2017. It had a recent low 1.3% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2016. It was up to 3% at the end of 2018." Dr. Holtz-Eakin said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Monday.
Holtz-Eakin added that President Trump's tax cuts and approach to regulation have allowed the economy to grow and remain strong.
