Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Authentication firm Okta probes report of digital breach

A hack at Okta could have major consequences, potentially affecting thousands of companies

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 21. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 21

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 21.

WASHINGTON, March 22 — Authentication services provider Okta Inc is investigating a report of a digital breach, the company said on Tuesday, after hackers posted screenshots showing what they claimed was its internal company environment.

A hack at Okta could have major consequences because thousands of other companies rely on the San Francisco-based firm to manage access to their own networks and applications.

US NATURAL GAS COMPANIES TARGETED BY HACKERS BEFORE UKRAINE INVASION: REPORT

The company was aware of the reports and was investigating, Okta official Chris Hollis said in a brief statement.

"We will provide updates as more information becomes available," he added.

HOW TO PROTECT ASSETS FROM RUSSIAN CYBERATTACKS

The screenshots were posted by a group of ransom-seeking hackers known as LAPSUS$ on their Telegram channel late on Monday. In an accompanying message, the group said its focus was "ONLY on Okta customers."

Hacker using laptop on abstract binary code map background. Hacking and phishing concept (iStock / iStock)

Security experts told Reuters the screenshots appeared to be authentic.

"I definitely do believe it is credible," said independent security researcher Bill Demirkapi, citing pictures of what appeared to be Okta's internal tickets and its in-house chat on the Slack messaging app.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dan Tentler, the founder of cybersecurity consultancy Phobos Group, said he too believed the breach was real and urged Okta customers to be "very vigilant right now."

In an email, Tentler added, "There are timestamps and dates visible in the screenshots indicating January 21st of this year, which suggests they may have had access for two months."