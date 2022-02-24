Expand / Collapse search
Politics

How to protect assets from Russian cyberattacks

Cybersecurity expert on the 'proactive' steps US citizens should take to prevent being hacked

Russia-Ukraine: US needs to ‘be proactive’ on protecting assets amid possible cyberattacks

Cybersecurity expert and attorney Leeza Garber joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday and suggested the U.S. needs to "be proactive" on protecting their assets during a possible cyberattack amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US SANCTIONS RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS: WHAT TO KNOW

LEEZA GARBER: The big scare is that we're going to wake up and see all of our bank statements depleted, right? That's a concern I keep hearing. It's important to understand that as citizens, we can do our best to protect our assets. Many of our assets are online. If it's connected to the Internet, there's always the chance it can be hacked, but it's important to, as you mentioned, change your password use best practices, which includes multifactor authentication. Be careful about how you're accessing websites, what emails you're clicking on, things like that. 

It's also being proactive about what companies we use as well, and then in the larger scope, it's making sure that as businesses, we're prepping, we're being aware of the fact that we could be hacked… it's important to note that the federal government has thrown money at this issue. We are being proactive. There's an amazing joint cyber defense collaborative that's partnered the government and private agencies, including Amazon and Google, to threat share, to come together, to be proactive and put their best foot forward. So we're certainly doing that. We are intelligence gathering as a country as well, just as Russia is too. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Russia-Ukraine: Cybersecurity expert warns US citizens to protect assets amid possible cyberattacks

