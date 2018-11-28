As GM plans scale back in US, BMW considers ramp up

German automaker BMW is considering upping its manufacturing presence in the U.S. as American carmaker General Motors comes under fire for intentions to scale back.

Continue Reading Below

BMW CEO Harald Krueger said during an interview at the L.A. Auto Show on Tuesday that the company was debating opening a second U.S. plant to produce engines and other car parts as sales in the country rise, as reported by Reuters.

A spokesperson for BMW did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The company already has a plant in South Carolina – its first full-scale manufacturing facility outside Germany – where it employs 10,000 people. The plant produces the X3, X5 and X7 SUVs and the X4 and X6 crossovers.

The automaker said it invested $9 billion in its U.S. operations to date.

More from FOXBusiness.com... These 6 GM vehicles are ending production

Advertisement

The comment comes at a time when U.S. automaker General Motors is under fire from President Trump for announcing its plans to cut production and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce in North America. Trump threatened to cut the automaker’s subsidies if it moves forward with those plans. The president also threatened on Wednesday to implement tariffs on cars imported into the U.S.