Biden champions 'workforce of the future' at new Ohio Intel semiconductor plant

President Biden headed to a staunchly conservative section of Ohio Friday to champion the "workforce of the future" during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Intel semiconductor plant in Licking County.

The plant is a part of Biden’s plan to renew semiconductor production in the U.S. following inflation spikes and soaring vehicle costs amid chip shortages during the pandemic.

"Intel is going to build a workforce of the future right here in Ohio," Biden said. "Intel committed $50 million to partner with community colleges and universities like Ohio State University, including Central State University – the only historically black university in Ohio – to build a pipeline for students in the semiconductor industry."

Patrick Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO, said the new plant would create jobs on every level of the spectrum, from blue-collar workers to those with advanced Ph.D.s.

BIDEN TO SIGN BIPARTISAN CHIPS AND SCIENCE ACT INTO LAW

"It's time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt’ and call it, as Pat said, the silicon heartland," Biden said, noting the bipartisan effort it took to pass the Chips and Science Act.

Biden said bringing chip manufacturing back to the U.S. was not only important for job creation and supply chain stability but was a matter of national security.

"Here's the deal. America invented this chip. It powered NASA's moon mission," he said, adding that 30 years ago the U.S. was responsible for more than 30% of global chip production.

"Companies moved jobs overseas, especially from the industrial Midwest, and, as a result, today we’re down to producing barely 10% of the world’s chips despite leading in chip research and design," he said.

Biden said China is pushing to become a leading producer in semiconductors and has lobbied U.S. companies to manufacture chips overseas.

"China's trying to move way ahead of manufacturing now," he warned.

HOUSE PASSES CHINA COMPETITION BILL, SENDS IT TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S DESK

The president also pointed to the need for advanced semiconductor chips used in heavy artillery like the javelin missile, which the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February invasion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Unfortunately, we produce zero of these advanced chips in America. Zero," Biden said. "We need semiconductors not only for those Javelin missiles but also for the weapon systems of the future that are only going to be more reliant on computer chips."

Biden championed the Chips and Science Act and said his administration will keep working with lawmakers to bring jobs back to the U.S. and prevent companies from finding loopholes that undermine the U.S. supply chain.