AOC, Warren's tax-the-rich plans cheered by NBA star Andre Iguodala

A number of wealthy individuals have supported paying higher taxes – amid calls among Democrats to raise rates – and NBA star Andre Iguodala has joined their ranks.

During an interview with Yahoo Finance over the weekend, Iguodala was asked about proposals from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to raise taxes on wealthy people, where he said he would be willing to pay more to support social causes.

“If it’s going to help those … that come from a similar background like I came from – I’m all for it,” he said. “I’m all for improvement … if we can find ways to stop abusing the Earth with pollution and overeating and obesity and diseases and cancer, and if you have to take a chunk of my wealth, I’m all for it.”

Iguodala disagreed with the characterization of himself as “wealthy,” conceding that the word “rich” might be appropriate. His three-year contract with the Warriors was valued at $48 million. He is expected to earn a base salary of $17.18 million during the 2019-2020 season.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Andre Iguodala at LinkedIn on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

He also noted that having a top rate of 70 percent or 80 percent seemed “pretty high.” Ocasio-Cortez proposed a 70 percent income tax on the country’s highest-earning citizens to pay for her Green New Deal.

Warren proposed a so-called “ultra-millionaire tax,” which would be levied at a 2 percent rate for those with more than $50 million and assets – rising to 3 percent for those who have more than $1 billion.

Sanders has called for expanding the estate tax rate to 77 percent for those with assets in excess of $1 billion – and raising middle-class taxes to pay for his Medicare-for-all proposal.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, legendary investor Warren Buffett, financier George Soros and heiress Abigail Disney are some of the wealthy individuals who have recently said they should be paying more in taxes.

Iguodala played on the Golden State Warriors this past season and was recently acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies. According to The New York Times’ Mark Stein, there are a number of teams that are now interested in picking Iguodala up from Memphis.

He is the executive vice president for the NBA Players’ Association and has invested in companies ranging from Facebook and Tesla to a number of startups.