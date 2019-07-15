Novak Djokovic's record career earnings rise with Wimbledon championship purse

Novak Djokovic built on his status as the highest-earning tennis player in history with a nail-biting victory over fellow great Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Federer via a fifth-set tiebreaker to earn the £2.35 million (about $2.95 million) winner’s share at the All-England Club. The win gave Djokovic his first Wimbledon title since 2011 and the 16th Grand Slam title of his career.

Including his Wimbledon winnings, Djokovic has now earned nearly $135 million in prize money from ATP World Tour events, more than any other player on record. That total includes nearly $9 million so far this year.

Djokovic earns even more money from his business dealings off the court. He has earned more than $50 million in the last 12 months, including $30 million from endorsement deals with companies such as Lacoste and Ultimate Software, according to Forbes.

While Federer fell short on Sunday, he ranks second on the all-time prize money list with more than $126 million in career winnings. Fellow tennis great Rafael Nadal, who lost to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals, ranks third with $110.3 million in career earnings.