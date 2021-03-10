Amtrak restoring service on long distance routes

Amtrak on Wednesday said it was restoring daily service on 12 long-distance routes, following pandemic-related schedule reductions last year.

The railroad also said, "Due to Covid relief funding, Amtrak will sustain and restore operations and recall the more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of FY21 and into FY22."

The railroad added that the "funding is pending President Biden's signature on the final bill."

The railroad will again offer daily service on routes such as the California Zephyr and the Empire Builder beginning May 24, and continue to add service until June 7, when daily service on the 12 routes will be fully restored.

Other routes that will see service restored include the City of New Orleans, the Capitol Limited, the Crescent and the Palmetto.