Ida remnants cause Amtrak to cancel service between Washington and Boston

Amtrak canceled all service between Washington D.C. and Boston on Thursday due to impacts from heavy rainfall and flooding associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The company announced the move In a tweet late Thursday morning.

"All service between Washington (WAS) and Boston (BOS) has been canceled for the remainder of the day. We apologize for the inconvenience," Amtrak wrote.

The extreme weather that swept the Northeast on Wednesday killed at least 18 people in the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

In New York, the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) restored service to all branches with the exception of the Port Washington Branch and said in a tweet that customers could expect "scattered systemwide delays averaging 15 minutes and cancellations" as the operator continues recovery efforts.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) warned riders that service across its system was "extremely limited."

"Stay home if you can. If you must travel, please note that train times may not be accurate," the MTA tweeted.

New Jersey Transit, which covers a service area of 5,325 square miles, said Thursday that its Newark Light Rail Service had resumed on the Broad Street Extension between Newark Penn Station and Newark Broad Street and on the Mainline between Grove Street and Warren Street stations.

In addition, the agency said that its bus service would continue to operate but warned travelers to "expect significant statewide delays, cancellations and extensive detours due to severe flooding and multiple vehicles blocking roadways."

The railroad said that excluding the Atlantic City Rail Line, all rail service would remain suspended until a full assessment of damages is completed and necessary inspections have been made.

"Please exercise extreme caution around bus stops, stations and facilities as flood conditions may exist," the corporation said in an advisory.

Ida, which forced New Jersey and New York to declare states of emergency on Wednesday night, was headed toward Cape Cod late Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said that flood and flash flood watches would continue across southern New England and that a "couple of tornadoes" would be possible in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.