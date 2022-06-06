Amid record-high gas prices, Biden, Democrats demonizing American energy: Rep. Fallon

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, blasted Biden and the Democrats for demonizing American energy as the country sees record-high gas prices, arguing the president isn't "living in the same reality" as he continues to blame Putin's war in Ukraine for inflation.

REP. PAT FALLON: We can blame Vladimir Putin for a lot of things. But two of the things we can't blame him for are our gas prices and inflation because the data just backs that up. I mean, when Biden came into office, gas cost $2.39 a gallon. And right before the war in Ukraine, it was at $3.44, which was a 44% increase. And then since then, it's gone up to $4.87, which is a 42% increase. So that happened before the invasion. And inflation, when Biden took office, was at like 1.4%… and before the war it was at 7.5. So it already had grown astronomically to a 40-year-high, and now it's at a little over 8%. So we have to look at Biden and his policies and him injecting trillions of dollars into the economy, which is the real root cause of inflation.

BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER CREDITS AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ‘RESILIENCE,’ DESPITE RECORD INFLATION

…Joe Biden, when he should act, he does nothing. And then when he finally is forced to react to situations. He either does, again, nothing or the wrong thing. He declared a war on energy as soon as he got into office. It's kind of ironic that he green-lighted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for the Russians, but then he killed the Keystone XL pipeline here, and they suspended the oil and natural gas leases on federal lands. They dragged their feet on exports for LNG and natural gas and they demonize the industry. Joe Biden and the Democrats. And they haven't done it really anything since. It's as if they're not living in the same reality.

