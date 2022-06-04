National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office

Gas prices have more than doubled under President Biden's administration.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the price for a gallon of gas has doubled.

On Jan. 20, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was approximately $2.39. As of Saturday, the price for a gallon of gas has skyrocketed to $4.81, up five cents from Friday, according to AAA.

The White House this week cheered an OPEC decision to boost supply and has tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve while criticizing U.S. energy companies for not increasing production.

Republicans have used the ongoing, unprecedented rise in gas prices and inflation as a cudgel against the Biden administration.

"Joe Biden’s war on American energy has forced families across the country to empty their wallets to fill their tanks," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a statement. "Unfortunately, Biden is doubling-down on his disastrous agenda because he’s not the one paying the price – the American people are."

It's becoming even more likely that the national average will reach $5 per gallon and that could hit as soon as June 17, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, projected.

The White House Tuesday declined to say Biden's policies are responsible for the high inflation that has materialized under his watch.

"His policies has helped the economy get back on its feet. That's what his policy has, his policies has done," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy about if Biden takes any responsibility for inflation. "When we talk about the gas prices right now, this is indeed Putin's gas hike… We have seen about 60% increase in the past several months because of the amassing and his invasion of Ukraine."

In a press conference Friday, Biden admitted Americans don’t really care why gas prices are so high, they just want them to go down.

