American Airlines cuts summer flights because of delayed Boeing jets

Airline expects three fewer Boeing 787s

 Point Bridge Capital founder and CEO Hal Lambert discusses airlines issuing warnings over 5G activation, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Biden's underqualified appointees.  video

Hal Lambert blames airlines' 'lack of planning' for 5G rollout hesitancy

American Airlines is making further cuts in its international schedule for this summer because of delays in Boeing delivering new wide-body planes.

American said Friday that it will temporarily stop service between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile. It will also delay launching service between Dallas and Tel Aviv that was planned for June. In addition, it will reduce flights between Miami and Sao Paulo to once daily.

AMERICAN AIRLINES LA-TO-DC FLIGHT LANDS IN KANSAS CITY BECAUSE OF UNRULY PASSENGER: REPORT

The airline said it had expected to receive 13 new Boeing 787 jetliners this year, but now expects to get only 10 of them, with the rest showing up next year.

American Airlines

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, on July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

American said Boeing has promised compensation. Chicago-based Boeing has been unable to deliver 787s because of production flaws including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite fuselage.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 209.03 -4.55 -2.13%
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.87 -0.35 -1.92%

Fort Worth-based American had hoped to operate 89% of its summer 2019 schedule in summer 2022, but scaled that back to 80% in December because it won’t have enough planes. It dropped flights to Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Shannon, Ireland, and decided not to bring back 2010 destinations including Prague.

Boeing has declined to say when it expects to resume shipments of 787s, which must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.