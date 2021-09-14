Amazon announces hiring push for 125K workers nationwide ahead of its annual Career Day

Amazon announced Tuesday it is planning to hire 125,000 additional employees nationwide as the industry preps for another holiday season set against a resurging pandemic driven by the COVID-19 delta variant.

As an incentive, Amazon touted that its offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations for the new fulfillment and transportation roles. It's also offering an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. However, all of the roles come with comprehensive benefits, Amazon said.

This includes health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match and paid parental leave. The company is also covering college tuition for its front-line employees as part of Amazon's Career Choice program.

The recent hiring push comes just weeks after Amazon announced it is seeking to fill 40,000 corporate and technology jobs.

Both announcements come ahead of the company's annual Career Day, a free virtual recruiting event.

Amazon already opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. this year with 100 more buildings opening in September.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S.