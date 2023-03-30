Amazon, Google and others make strides toward meeting White House EV goals

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Google, Wells Fargo and other companies had taken the first steps toward meeting the Biden administration's electric vehicle transition goals.

To aid electric vehicle fleet expansion, Amazon announced it has rolled out more than 3,000 electric delivery vehicles as part of a larger commitment, aiming to bring 100,000 to the road by 2030.

Google and Wells Fargo are aiding the effort with tools and resources.

Google is committing to provide up-to-date information about availability and coverage of tax credits across eligible passenger vehicles via a new search tool that incorporates federal guidance.

Wells Fargo is releasing its own tool to support business leaders transitioning to the electric vehicle fleets by modeling deployment that incorporates the cost of electrification, tax credits, cost savings and environmental benefits.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 101.83 +1.58 +1.58% GOOG ALPHABET INC. 101.17 -0.72 -0.71% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 37.26 -0.71 -1.87%

FORD CEO REVEALS EV REALITY: AMERICA 'CANNOT CONTINUE TO IMPORT' BATTERIES, EARTH MINERALS

School bus supplier First Student is committing to transition 30,000 fossil fuel-powered school buses to electric school buses by 2035.

Google's autonomous self-driving company Waymo is pledging deploy the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE across all of its ride-hailing service territories this spring, Hertz is agreeing to substantially increase its electric vehicle rentals this year – up five times as many as last year – and German automaker Mercedes-Benz is committing to launch the "Electric Dream Days" marketing campaign in April 2023.

The public and private commitments were announced under the EV Acceleration Challenge and as part of President Biden's goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030 – with more commitments expected to be shared "soon."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 15.74 +0.07 +0.41% MBGYY n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The White House said there are now more than three million electric vehicles on the road in the U.S., as well as over 132,000 public electric vehicle chargers.

"These commitments are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to spur domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, boost U.S. competitiveness and create good-paying jobs," it said.

The White House also said federal agencies had acquired 13,000 light- and medium-duty zero emission vehicles in Fiscal Year 2023, that federal agencies are committing to deploy an additional 24,000 charging stations at federal facilities by the next fiscal year and an electric vehicle station locator tool to help consumers. That tool will soon offer the cost to charge a vehicle at an individual station and the charging speed or power output at the charger port level.