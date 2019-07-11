Amazon's new Georgia fulfillment center will add 1,000 jobs: governor

Georgia will be home to a new Amazon fulfillment center that will bring 1,000 new jobs to the state, the governor announced Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant will take up residence in a leased “built-to-suit building” that expands across both Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Workers at the 700,000 square foot facility will "pick, pack and ship customer orders." The new jobs will also include positions in the human resources department and finance, the news release said.

Kemp hailed Amazon’s decision as evidence “that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies.”

Roy Perticucci, Amazon’s vice president of customer fulfillment, said the company was pleased to bring new jobs to the area.

“Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one,” Perticucci said.