Amazon tops $1 trillion valuation in intraday trading

By AmazonFOXBusiness

Fox News’ Dan Springer, Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky and “Fed Up” author Danielle DiMartino Booth on how Amazon will move thousands of jobs from Seattle to Bellevue.

Amazon briefly achieved a $1 trillion valuation in intraday trading on Thursday, marking the first time in nearly one year that the e-commerce giant has approached the threshold.

Shares rose as much as 0.5 percent in morning trade, which pushed Amazon’s market capitalization past $1 trillion. The company’s valuation hovered just below the mark as of 1 p.m. ET.

Amazon shares have risen for eight consecutive trading sessions, representing their longest positive stretch since July 17, 2018, according to data from Dow Jones Market Group. The company’s stock is on track to close at its highest level since September 2018.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,008.15-9.26-0.46%
AAPLAPPLE INC.202.34-0.89-0.44%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.137.94+0.09+0.06%

Amazon shares are up more than 30 percent so far this year. The company’s current record high close of $2,039.51 occurred on Sept. 4, 2018.

Microsoft, Apple and Amazon have jockeyed to become the U.S.’s most valuable company by market capitalization in recent months. Microsoft currently holds the title, with a valuation of approximately $1.06 trillion as of Thursday afternoon. Apple has a valuation of approximately $936 billion, after surpassing the $1 trillion mark late last year.

