Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit with delays after 'possible' cyberattack

A "possible cyberattack" led to a series of delays at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) as the Port of Seattle dealt with an "internet and web systems outage" Saturday.

In a statement, the international airport announced that the outages began on Saturday morning, which stemmed from a "possible cyberattack" at the Port of Seattle.

"Earlier this morning, the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack," authorities said. "The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service."

On Saturday, as of 8 p.m. ET, 247 flights had been delayed and six had been canceled at the airport, according to FlightAware.

The airport noted that it does not have an estimated time for returning to full operational capacity, but is working with authorities and partners to help travelers whose itineraries were impacted by the outage.

"We are working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted. If you are traveling today, please check with our airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate," the airport said. "To help get through the airport easier, get your mobile boarding pass for your flight and any checked baggage through the airline apps before you get to SEA."

Transportation authorities also urged passengers traveling at the airport to check in with their airlines for latest information related to their flights.

They said the outages are impacting some systems at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to provide a comment on the delays, referring FOX Business to SEA authorities.