Airplane makes crash landing, catches fire at Miami International Airport, multiple injured

A Red Air plane arriving from Santo Domingo at Miami International Airport made a crash landing Tuesday afternoon and caught on fire.

The Red Air flight 203 had about 140 people and 11 crew members on board the plane, WSVN reported.

The fire was reportedly caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to the airport.

Those on board were evacuated. At least four people were reported to have incurred minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

A communications tower standing in its path was taken out by the plane, WSVN reported. Some flights were reportedly delayed as a result of the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Fire officials said they were mitigating fuel spillage.

Videos shared online showed fire officials on the tarmac battling the flames. TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told FOX Business it is investigating.